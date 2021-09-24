https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/cvs-latest-company-force-employees-undergo-critical-race-theory-training?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Pharmacy chain CVS is reportedly forcing employees to undergo mandatory “critical race theory” training, the latest corporation to adopt the arcane academic theory as required training for workers.

The company last year launched a “mandatory ‘antiracist’ training program for hourly employees to deconstruct their ‘privilege’,” according to documents obtained by journalist Christopher Rufo.

Rufo, who has exposed numerous corporate critical race theory initiatives in recent months, said the company’s “extensive race reeducation program” is “built on the core tenets of critical race theory, including ‘intersectionality,’ ‘white privilege,’ and ‘unconscious bias’.”

Training modules obtained by Rufo “instructed employees to deconstruct their racial and sexual identities, then rank themselves according to their ‘privilege’,” he reported.

In one training segment titled “Say This, Not That,” employees were given what Rufo claimed was “detailed racial etiquette ‘reference cards’ to reorient their speech to the values of ‘diversity, equity, and inclusion’.”



