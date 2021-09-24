https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/dads-got-some-pipes/
Weekend Special — If you can’t see the Rumble video turn off your blockers
Bonus Clip — Victory Boyd
Don’t Skip The Ending — Beautiful Rendition of Star Spangled Banner
Victory Boyd — “After being canceled by the NFL to perform the Anthem at the season opening game because of my Vaccination status, I decided to sing anyways. Except this time not for the theatrics of a football game.
This time I sing for America. To remind her who she is — the land of the free and the home of the brave.
This is dedicated to anyone that has taken a stand for freedom. I stand with you.”