As 100percentfedup.com reported earlier, Biden held a meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in which he berated U.S. media for “not asking any questions on point.”

In this same meeting, Joe went on to make a joke about there being people in India with the last name Biden, also pulling down his mask to do a little gold-digging (see photo above), and of course, forgetting what years he was vice president.

“I found out that there was a captain George Biden who was a captain in the East India Tea Company,” Biden said. “That’s hard for an Irishman to admit. I shouldn’t be so casual; I hope you understand humor.”

This gaffe was only the beginning. For nearly twenty minutes, Joe Biden stumbled over the words prepared for him on flashcards.

Commenting on India-U.S. relations, Biden made the following statement: “In fact, back in 2006, I set that hope out where I said that by 2020, when I was Vice President – 2020, India and the United States would be moving closer.”

“I think that the relationship between India and the United States, the largest democracies in the world, is destined to be stronger, closer, and tighter. And I think it can benefit the whole world,” Biden said, explaining that today marks a new chapter in the U.S.–India ties.

Even though Biden may have had a couple of awkward moments during the photo-op, what really matters is what comes next. This administration will soon enough have some policy they claim will help U.S.–India ties, when in reality it will be just like every other foreign policy decision made by the elite class over the last few decades: a front for outsourcing U.S. jobs and lowering the wages of the American People.

