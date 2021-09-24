https://beckernews.com/decertify-trump-supporters-explode-after-seeing-whats-actually-in-arizona-election-audit-results-41909/

The official Arizona Senate election audit report is in – and Trump supporters are calling for the state’s 2020 election to be ‘decertified.’  The results showed “57,734 ballots with serious issues were identified.” If those ballots were not counted, that would be far beyond the margin of victory needed to overturn the results of the election. The independent auditors recommended that “the election should not be certified.”

In addition, there were more disturbing findings, according to Cyber Ninjas: A Dominion technician allegedly deleted all of the log files a day before the audit began, while other security lapses abounded. Trump supporters and election integrity advocates exploded at the findings on Twitter:

The official Arizona election audit results were released earlier on Friday by Constitutional attorney Matthew S. DePerno. They are posted in their entirety below.

You can watch the Arizona audit presentation below:

If you would like to compare these official results with the “draft report” released earlier, you can click here or follow the link below.

