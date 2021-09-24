https://beckernews.com/decertify-trump-supporters-explode-after-seeing-whats-actually-in-arizona-election-audit-results-41909/

The official Arizona Senate election audit report is in – and Trump supporters are calling for the state’s 2020 election to be ‘decertified.’ The results showed “57,734 ballots with serious issues were identified.” If those ballots were not counted, that would be far beyond the margin of victory needed to overturn the results of the election. The independent auditors recommended that “the election should not be certified.”

In addition, there were more disturbing findings, according to Cyber Ninjas: A Dominion technician allegedly deleted all of the log files a day before the audit began, while other security lapses abounded. Trump supporters and election integrity advocates exploded at the findings on Twitter:

Despite poor password management by Maricopa County officials, the forensic audit team was able to identify the individual who erased the digital paper trails…but they will only release that name (or names) to the authorities pic.twitter.com/VD8OXb1EfF — Propaganda Sniper (@HindlesKitchen) September 24, 2021

Clear intentional overwriting of security logs from EMS account. 2/11/ 21- 463 entries overwritten. 3/3/21 – 37,686 entries overwritten. 4/12/21 – 330 entries overwritten. They have identified the individual💥💥💥💥 not disclosed at this time! — suzy (@Suzy1776_) September 24, 2021

Maricopa County fraudulently “verified and approved” mail-in ballots that had NO signature THEN multiple ballots were approved with the same exact name and address, matching signatures, but DIFFERENT voter IDs pic.twitter.com/EGa8Ep3O2R — Liz Harrington (@realLizUSA) September 24, 2021

Shared passwords and the same passwords across the entire election system. — Josh Barnett for Congress (AZ-06) (@BarnettforAZ) September 24, 2021

Maricopa County did not preserve the digital security logs for the 2020 election for 22 months in accordance with FEDERAL LAW. — Cari Kelemen 2.0 (@CariKelemen) September 24, 2021

We have the screenshots of the people who were at the machines at the times the machines were tampered with. — Wendy Rogers (@WendyRogersAZ) September 24, 2021

BREAKING 🚨 9,571 Directories and 1,064,746 Election-related files were deleted from Maricopa County’s Dominion Machines, between November 1, 2020 and March 16, 2021. — Alex Sheppard 🇺🇸 (@NotAlexSheppard) September 24, 2021

CONNECTED TO THE INTERNET pic.twitter.com/9KZd42jd6v — Wendy Rogers (@WendyRogersAZ) September 24, 2021

If the Arizona audit really “debunks the Big Lie”, why isn’t any major network airing it live? — Jewish Deplorable (@TrumpJew2) September 24, 2021

5k people voted in more than one county!!!! — Wendy Rogers (@WendyRogersAZ) September 24, 2021

The system had 2 bootable drives, which is not an approved configuration. pic.twitter.com/mF9YtS6Ghl — Baqari vardosanidze (@beqa23a) September 24, 2021

IN-PERSON VOTING ON PAPER BALLOTS ONLY!!! NO MORE DOMINION CHEATING SYSTEMS!!! — il Donaldo Trumpo (@PapiTrumpo) September 24, 2021

They stole it and got caught. — Election Wizard (@ElectionWiz) September 24, 2021

The Arizona audit proves that the 2020 election was the least secure election in American history. — Emerald Robinson ✝️ (@EmeraldRobinson) September 24, 2021

The official Arizona election audit results were released earlier on Friday by Constitutional attorney Matthew S. DePerno. They are posted in their entirety below.

You can watch the Arizona audit presentation below:

If you would like to compare these official results with the “draft report” released earlier, you can click here or follow the link below.

