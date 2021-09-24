https://www.dailywire.com/news/despicable-liar-biden-hammered-for-promising-bp-agents-will-pay-for-strapping-migrants-running-them-over

President Joe Biden on Thursday claimed Border Patrol agents were whipping and “running over” migrants at the southern border and promised they “will pay” for their alleged “dangerous” and “outrageous” actions.

“To see people treated like they did? Horses running them over? People being strapped? It’s outrageous,” Biden said at a Friday morning presser. “I promise you those people will pay. There will be consequences.”

“It’s dangerous, it’s wrong. It sends the wrong message around the world, it sends the wrong message at home. It’s simply not who we are,” POTUS added.

Biden on the lie that border patrol were using whips on illegal immigrants at the border: “To see people treated like they did? Horses running them over? People being strapped? It’s outrageous. I promise you, those people will pay.” pic.twitter.com/Jx79KoYTy9 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 24, 2021

Biden was quickly ripped online for his remarks, since Border Patrol agents and the photographer who snapped the images have denied any migrants being “whipped” by agents, despite misleading photos on social media.

NEW: The photographer who took the now infamous photos of mounted Border Patrol agents in Del Rio says he and his colleagues never saw agents whipping anyone and the photos are being misconstrued.

However, the false narrative is off and running. @FoxNews https://t.co/scwhoqOqYS — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) September 24, 2021

In fact, as highlighted by The Daily Wire’s Ashe Schow, even Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas on Monday denied allegations of the “whipping” of Haitian migrants. A day later, though, Mayorkas appeared to change his mind, saying he was “horrified” by what he saw.

“I was horrified by what I saw,” Mayorkas said on CNN’s “New Day.” “I’m going to let the investigation run its course. But the pictures that I observed troubled me profoundly. That defies all of the values that we seek to instill in our people.”

The social media reaction to Biden’s allegations was swift.

“He’s such a despicable liar. But don’t worry guys – this was the more moral, unifying and empathetic choice,” The Blaze host Allie Beth Stuckey reacted to Biden’s comments. He’s such a despicable liar. But don’t worry guys – this was the more moral, unifying and empathetic choice. https://t.co/hwH0y7eSwz — Allie Beth Stuckey (@conservmillen) September 24, 2021 “Joe Biden is attacking Border Patrol agents for something they didn’t do. He is lying,” asserted Katie Pavlich. Joe Biden is attacking Border Patrol agents for something they didn’t do. He is lying. https://t.co/YfCPEDhPYr — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) September 24, 2021

“The president takes questions from list of approved reporters provided to him. First question regards chaos at border,” wrote media critic Joe Concha. “Biden responds by saying border patrol agents ‘will pay’ for alleged treatment of Haitian migrants while repeating false narrative migrants were whipped.” The president takes questions from list of approved reporters provided to him. First question regards chaos at border. Biden responds by saying border patrol agents “will pay” for alleged treatment of Haitian migrants while repeating false narrative migrants were whipped. — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) September 24, 2021 “Biden just lied to the American people about migrants ‘being strapped’ [whipped] by Border Patrol,” Buck Sexton noted. “Disgraceful.” Biden just lied to the American people about migrants “being strapped” [whipped] by Border Patrol Disgraceful — Buck Sexton (@BuckSexton) September 24, 2021 Fox News digital editor Peter Hasson this week spoke to a Border Patrol agent about the allegation. “We do not carry whips and the only thing I see in their hands is reins,” the agent told Hasson. “BP does an excellent job when it comes to use of force training,” the agent added. “There is no way a horse patrol unit would be whipping aliens. Whips are not issued or authorized for use.” “Agents use their reins for a lot of reasons,” another Border Patrol source told Townhall reporter Julio Rosas. “Primarily it’s used to steer the horse, but agents will also spin them sometimes to deter people from getting too close to the horse…We are not aware of anyone being struck with the reins.”

Related: Wild Media Frenzy Claims Border Agents ‘Whipping’ Haitians; Border Patrol: Absolutely Not

Related: DHS Chief Initially Denies Border Patrol Agents Used Whips On Haitians, Then Changes Tune

