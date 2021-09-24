https://hannity.com/media-room/dhs-chief-images-of-border-agents-on-horses-represent-our-ongoing-battle-against-systemic-racism/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=dhs-chief-images-of-border-agents-on-horses-represent-our-ongoing-battle-against-systemic-racism

BIDEN: Border Agents ‘Running Over’ Haitian Migrants with Horses ‘Will Pay’

posted by Hannity Staff – 4 hours ago

President Joe Biden addressed the public Friday over a series of international crises -particularly the southern border- telling journalists Federal Agents seen on horseback “will pay” following an investigation.

“Given what we saw at the border this week, have you failed? This is happening on your watch. Do you take responsibility?”

“To see people treated like they did? Horses running them over? People being strapped? It’s outrageous. I promise you, those people will pay,” said the President. “There’s an investigation under way now and there will be consequences. It’s dangerous, it’s wrong. It sends the wrong message around the world.”

Biden on the lie that border patrol were using whips on illegal immigrants at the border: “To see people treated like they did? Horses running them over? People being strapped? It’s outrageous. I promise you, those people will pay.” pic.twitter.com/Jx79KoYTy9 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 24, 2021

A new survey from Morning Consult spells more bad news for Joe Biden, with roughly 6 in 10 saying the country has “seriously gone off on the wrong track.”

“The study, conducted from Saturday to Monday, found that 61 percent of respondents believe the country is on the wrong track, compared to just 39 percent who say the country is ‘going in the right direction,’” reports The Hill.

“The survey also found a record-low overall approval rating for Biden at 47 percent, with 49 percent saying they disapproved of the president’s job performance overall,” adds the website.

Trump approval outpacing Biden’s in new poll https://t.co/ojJS1kaVyM pic.twitter.com/bUoEJujoOw — New York Post (@nypost) September 23, 2021

Biden approval sinks to 44 percent in new Pew poll https://t.co/t0HahYVO50 pic.twitter.com/hn9MSRCvqp — The Hill (@thehill) September 23, 2021

Former Presidential Candidate Tulsi Gabbard called-out the Biden administration Wednesday night, saying the current crisis spiraling out of control along the US-Mexico is a direct result of the President’s policies.

“Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, the humanitarian and national security crisis on the southern border is the direct result of your open-border policy. As I said in my 2020 presidential campaign, we can’t have a secure nation if we don’t secure our borders,” posted Gabbard on Twitter.

.@JoeBiden @KamalaHarris, the humanitarian and national security crisis on the southern border is the direct result of your open-border policy. As I said in my 2020 presidential campaign, we can’t have a secure nation if we don’t secure our borders. — Tulsi Gabbard 🌺 (@TulsiGabbard) September 23, 2021

Congresswoman Maxine Waters raised eyebrows among millions of Americans this week when she blamed Donald Trump for the current border crisis and claimed the situation in Texas is now “worse than slavery.”

“Haitians fleeing violence & the lack of a credible government in Haiti are being treated like animals. U.S. government cowboys on horses used whips on Haitians as they sought refuge. Why are we following the Trump policies? This horrendous treatment of Haitians must STOP NOW,” posted Waters on Twitter.