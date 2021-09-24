https://hannity.com/media-room/diamond-joe-report-claims-biden-may-owe-up-to-500000-in-back-taxes/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=diamond-joe-report-claims-biden-may-owe-up-to-500000-in-back-taxes

A new report from the Congressional Research Service claims President Biden may owe upwards of $500,000 to the IRS.

“President Biden may have improperly avoided paying Medicare taxes before he took office and could owe the IRS up to $500,000, according to a Congressional Research Service report,” reports Fox News.

“Joe Biden wants to raise taxes by $2.1 trillion while claiming the rich need to pay their ‘fair share.’ But in 2017, multi-millionaire Joe Biden skirted his payroll taxes — the very taxes that fund Medicare and Obamacare,” said Rep. Jim Banks, who chairs the conservative Republican Study Committee.

Government report indicates Biden could owe as much as $500K in back taxes https://t.co/1eM9K2wbsy pic.twitter.com/d0NNY4Xpwx — New York Post (@nypost) September 23, 2021

“Banks said the report indicated that Biden improperly used ‘S corporations’ while he and first lady Jill Biden raked in over $13 million on speaking fees and book sales in 2017 and 2018, but counted less than $800,000 of it as a salary that could be taxed for Medicare,” adds Fox.

Biden may owe up to $500k in back taxes, report says https://t.co/nBKlCo8oCS — Fox News (@FoxNews) September 24, 2021

“As demonstrated by their effective federal tax rate in 2017 and 2018—which exceeded 33%—the Bidens are committed to ensuring that all Americans pay their fair share,” the Biden campaign said in a statement at the time.

Read the full report at Fox News.

BIDEN on ???: ‘Fast-Food Workers’ Forced to Sign ‘Non-Compete Agreements’ But They Don’t ‘Have Secrets’ posted by Hannity Staff – 9.08.20 Former Vice President Joe Biden continued his gaffe-filled campaign over the weekend; strangely asserting that fast-food workers are forced to sign “non-compete agreements” so they can’t earn “five more cents.” “You had thousands of employees making an hourly wage having to sign non-compete agreements. So if you work at Burger King, you can’t go across town to McDonald’s to try and get five more cents. All designed to do nothing, just keep wages down, you could not go!” said Biden. “It’s not like you have a secret, these are people making an hourly wage. Just doing their job. They were told they can’t even bargain!” he added. Watch Biden’s bizarre comments above. BIDEN on ???: ‘We’re Posed… It Can Be Done… To Light Up the Path, I’m Taking Too Much Time’ posted by Hannity Staff – 7.09.20 Former Vice President Joe Biden continued his gaffe-filled campaign from his Delaware basement this week; bizarrely admitting he’s “taking too much time” to get to the point. “I believe this with every fiber of my being… We’re posed, what I’ve proposed, it can be done, I think we’re in a position to really make it happen!” said Biden. Ummm…. 👀 He has zero clue what he’s saying.pic.twitter.com/xbgIpjyIvb — Jenna Ellis (@JennaEllisEsq) July 8, 2020 “Critical laws… On politics, look, yes, I’m taking too much time,” he added. Watch Biden’s bizarre video above.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

