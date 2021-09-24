http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/powerlineblog/livefeed/~3/De-nVSwYFtI/dont-fake-cry-for-me.php

There is a theatrical quality to the tears shed by Sandy Cortez when she voted Present on the bill supporting funds for the replenishment of Israel’s Iron Dome defensive system yesterday. If only — the scene might give new meaning to Schadenfreude.

AOC roasted for shedding ‘crocodile tears’ after crying over Israel Iron Dome House vote https://t.co/Gzixn2wN9Z — Fox News (@FoxNews) September 23, 2021

What prompted her to change her vote from No to Present? The linked FOX News article notes the speculation “that the lawmaker wanted ‘to vote No but was talked out of it for some strategic reason’” as she sets her eyes on the Senate. Anyone who cares knows where her hate is.

Has anyone ever cried over voting Present? I don’t think this is the way Obama did it back in the Illinois state legislature. She puts me in mind of the crowd’s gibes at Muhammad Ali fighting on his back against Japanese wrestler Antonio Inoki in 1976: “Stand up and fight like a man!”

NOW – Tears on the House floor: AOC appears to be crying as the House passed a $1 billion funding for Israel’s Iron Dome. She voted no, then switched her vote to present last minute.pic.twitter.com/jjq3kw7R4v — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) September 23, 2021

PAUL ADDS: I don’t disagree with Scott’s take on Ocasio-Cortez’s tears, but here’s another plausible way of looking at them. There’s reason to believe that the congresswoman is emotionally unstable.

