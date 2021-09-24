https://thehill.com/blogs/in-the-know/in-the-know/573823-elon-musk-grimes-split-after-three-years-together

Tesla CEO Elon Musk and Canadian musician Grimes, whose real name is Claire Elise Boucher, have broken up after three years together, Musk announced, citing in part the long distance between them due to their jobs.

“We are semi-separated but still love each other, see each other frequently and are on great terms,” Musk told Page Six on Friday.

“It’s mostly that my work at SpaceX and Tesla requires me to be primarily in Texas or traveling overseas and her work is primarily in LA. She’s staying with me now and Baby X is in the adjacent room.”

Musk and Grimes first began dating in May 2018, where they debuted in public at the Met Gala. The couple welcomed their first child, a son named X Æ A-Xii Musk, in May 2020.

The two were last seen together at the Met Gala last week, though Grimes walked the red carpet alone.

