Hunter Biden’s newest purported Libya email dump on Thursday, unrelated to his reported laptop cache, reveals the Biden family’s connections to the “highest level” in Communist China.

The emails by Hunter’s business contact indicate Hunter, “#2 son,” demanded a $2 million dollar retainer plus “success fees” to unfreeze assets in Libya frozen by the Obama-Biden administration. They also noted Hunter’s business relationship with former Secretary of State John Kerry’s stepson Chris Heinz, who founded with Hunter in 2009 Rosemont Seneca Partners, a billion-dollar private equity firm.

The first Libya email is reportedly dated January 28, 2015, nearly two years before the end of the Obama-Biden administration.

“Per phone conversation I met with #2 son. He wants $2 per year retainer +++ success fees. He wants to hire his own people – it can be close circle of people for confidentiality. His dad is deciding to run or not,” the email first read.

The email then described Hunter as an “alcoholic, drug addict” and “kicked [out] of U.S. Army for cocaine, chasing low-class hookers, constantly needs money-liquidity problems and many more headaches.”

But Hunter’s business contact, Democrat donor Sam Jauhari, said Hunter’s redemptive qualities where his connection to Chris Heinz and his “access to [the] highest level” in Communist China:

His positives are he is Chairman of UN World Food Program, son of #2 who has Libya file, access to State, Treasury, business partner SofS [Secretary of State] J. [John] Forbes K [Kerry] son and since he travels with dad he is connected everywhere in Europe and Asia where M. Q. [Muammar Qaddafi] and LIA [Libya Investment Authority] had money frozen. He said he has access to highest level in PRC [China], he can help there.

Another email from Thursday’s report indicates the deal progressed into the following year.

“They are interested in the project,” a Washington lawyer John Sandweg wrote Jauhari, “but emphasized that for them to get involved, the team (lobbyists, lawyers and PR) would need to be a small group of folks they have a tight relationship with.”

The White House, Jauhari, and Hunter’s attorney declined to comment on the Libya emails to Business Insider.

Though the deal appears to not have come to fruition, the emails reveal the Biden’s close ties to China.

Breitbart News senior contributor and Secret Empires author Peter Schweizer told Fox News in 2019 that Hunter traveled to China with Joe Biden aboard Air Force Two. Ten days after the trip, Rosemont Seneca received a $1.5 billion deal, which Schweizer believes was funded by Communist China:

While his father is meeting with Chinese officials, Hunter Biden is doing we don’t know what. But the evidence becomes clear because ten days after they return to Washington, his small boutique investment firm, Rosemont Seneca, gets a $1 billion deal. That’s $1 billion with a “B,” later expanded to $1.5 billion. And that deal is with the Chinese government. It’s a deal that nobody else has in China. Goldman Sachs, Bank of America, Deutsche Bank, nobody.

Despite his lack of experience in financial matters, such as private equity or hedge funds, Hunter and Chris Heinz won the contract over the likes of the big banks.

“Any experience he [Hunter] has in private equity is certainly not the type that the Chinese would have interested in. And the bottom line here,” Schweizer continued, “is that in both the case of Ukraine and China, we have paper trails.

