Dr. Fauci said the US will face a “dark winter” unless Americans stop making the Covid vaccines a political issue and just get jabbed.

Fauci said the US can avoid the “dark winter” if Americans get vaccinated to a “very high degree” within the next couple months.

Last year around this time Joe Biden said the same thing to scare Americans into wearing masks, staying six feet apart from one another and getting vaxxed.

When Joe Biden said we were headed for a “dark winter” no one had received the Covid vaccine yet.

Here we are a year later and 183 million Americans are fully vaccinated – but Covid cases are exponentially higher now than they were at this time last year.

No one has asked Fauci about this yet.

“You know, if we don’t get people vaccinated who need to be vaccinated, and we get that conflating with an influenza season, we could have a dark, bad winter,” Fauci said during an interview on “The Takeout” podcast with Major Garrett.

However, “we could also avoid a dark, bad winter if we get people vaccinated to a very high degree over the next several weeks to a month or two,” Fauci also said, adding that there’s “no room” for politicizing the jab because we are in a public health crisis.

