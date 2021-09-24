https://www.dailywire.com/news/fbi-investigating-alleged-assault-on-female-u-s-service-member-by-afghan-refugees-at-fort-bliss-report

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has reportedly launched an investigation into a referral that it received from a Fort Bliss Afghan refugee housing complex in New Mexico that alleges that several Afghan males assaulted a female U.S. service member.

ABC-7 reported:

The FBI is investigating the assault of a female Fort Bliss soldier by several male Afghan refugees at the Army’s Doña Ana Complex camp where thousands are currently being housed, officials told ABC-7 on Friday.

A spokesperson for the FBI confirmed to Fox News that it “received the referral from Fort Bliss and our office is investigating the allegation.”

The U.S. Military confirmed the allegation in a statement and noted that it was taking immediate steps to add additional security measures at the compound.

“We can confirm a female service member supporting Operation Allies Welcome reported being assaulted on Sept. 19 by a small group of male evacuees at the Doña Ana Complex in New Mexico,” Lt. Col. Allie Payne, director of Public Affairs for Fort Bliss and the 1st Armored Division, said in a statement. “We take the allegation seriously and appropriately referred the matter to the Federal Bureau of Investigation. The safety and well-being of our service members, as well as all of those on our installations, is paramount.”

“Task Force-Bliss is also implementing additional security measures to include increased health and safety patrols, additional lighting, and enforcement of the buddy system at the Dona Ana Complex,” the statement continued. “We will cooperate fully with the FBI and will continue to ensure the service member reporting this assault is fully supported.”

Rep. Yvette Herrell (R-NV) responded to the incident by writing on social media that her prayers were with the soldier and the soldier’s family.

“This is yet another tragic failure in the vetting process for Afghan nationals,” Harrell added. “The American people deserve answers.”

The news comes after the U.S. Department of Justice announced this week that it two Afghan refugees were facing federal charges in Wisconsin after one allegedly attempted to rape a minor while another strangled and suffocated a woman.

