The FBI is actively investigating an alleged gang assault on a female US service member on the part of a ‘group’ of Afghan evacuees at Fort Bliss, a US Army base located in both Texas and New Mexico. Thousands of Afghan asylum seekers are being lodged at Fort Bliss after being airlifted from Kabul, in the wake of the country’s capitulation to the Taliban.

“We can confirm a female service member supporting Operation Allies Welcome reported being assaulted on Sept. 19 by a small group of male evacuees at the Doña Ana Complex in New Mexico,” the 1st Armored Division and Fort Bliss Public Affairs said in an emailed statement provided to Fox News. “We take the allegation seriously and appropriately referred the matter to the Federal Bureau of Investigation. The safety and well-being of our service members, as well as all of those on our installations, is paramount.”

“Task Force-Bliss is also implementing additional security measures to include increased health and safety patrols, additional lighting, and enforcement of the buddy system at the Dona Ana Complex,” the statement provided to Fox continued. “We will cooperate fully with the FBI and will continue to ensure the service member reporting this assault is fully supported.”

Charges are yet to be filed in the incident, with authorities yet to describe if the allegations describe an incident that is sexual in nature. The situation amounts to the third alleged criminal incident involving Afghan evacuees, with two Afghan men respectively charged with felony domestic violence and attempted child sex crimes at Fort McCoy in Wisconsin.

Rep. Yvette Herrell, a New Mexico congresswoman who represents the area of New Mexico containing Fort Bliss, pointed to the incident as evidence of a failure to vet those quickly transported from Afghanistan.

My prayers are with the courageous soldier and her family. This is yet another tragic failure in the vetting process for Afghan nationals. The American people deserve answers.https://t.co/UB8ehTjCwO — Rep. Yvette Herrell (@RepHerrell) September 24, 2021

Establishment media had falsely described the more than 100,000 citizens of Afghanistan airlifted form Kabul as being ‘translators’ or employees of the US military. In reality, only a small percentage of Afghan evacuees qualify for the Special Immigrant Visas awarded to translators and military auxiliaries.

