https://www.oann.com/ford-india-head-quits-after-company-decides-to-stop-making-cars-in-india-sources/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=ford-india-head-quits-after-company-decides-to-stop-making-cars-in-india-sources



FILE PHOTO: Anurag Mehrotra, Managing Director of Ford India, addresses the audience during the launch of Ford Aspire car in New Delhi, India, October 4, 2018. Picture taken October 4, 2018. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis FILE PHOTO: Anurag Mehrotra, Managing Director of Ford India, addresses the audience during the launch of Ford Aspire car in New Delhi, India, October 4, 2018. Picture taken October 4, 2018. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis

September 24, 2021

By Aditi Shah

NEW DELHI (Reuters) – Ford Motor Co’s India head Anurag Mehrotra has resigned, two sources told Reuters, days after the U.S. automaker said it would stop making cars in the country, taking a hit of $2 billion.

Sept. 30 will be Mehrotra’s last day with the company, one of the people said.

A Ford India spokesman confirmed his resignation, saying he is leaving to pursue othe career opportunities.

Mehrotra did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(Reporting by Aditi Shah)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

