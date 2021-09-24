https://thehill.com/media/573771-fox-news-bans-rudy-giuliani-from-appearing-report

Fox News has banned Rudy GiulianiRudy GiulianiAlabama official dismisses Lindell claim that 100K votes were flipped from Trump to Biden: ‘It’s not possible’ Adam Laxalt to be called to testify in trial of Giuliani associate Eric Trump lawyer in New York attorney general’s fraud case quits MORE and his son from appearing on its network, Politico Playbook reported on Friday.

Giuliani, who served as a personal attorney to former President Trump Donald TrumpTexas announces election audit in four counties after Trump demand Schumer sets Monday showdown on debt ceiling-government funding bill Pennsylvania AG sues to block GOP subpoenas in election probe MORE, has reportedly been banned for close to three months and only learned of the move by the news network right before Sept. 11, the news outlet reported.

Prior to a scheduled appearance on “Fox & Friends” on Sept. 11, “Fox & Friends Weekend” co-host Pete Hegseth apparently called the former New York City mayor the night before and apologized, telling him he had been canceled from their guest list.

A source close to the former New York City mayor told Playbook that Giuliani was upset by the decision because he had “done a big favor” for Fox Corp. founder and Chairman Rupert Murdoch.

“He was instrumental in getting Fox on Time Warner so it could be watched in New York City,” the source told Playbook.

Additionally, Giuliani’s son, Andrew Giuliani, has also been reportedly banned, though it is unclear when that ban would have started. Since his New York gubernatorial campaign was initiated in May, Andrew Giuliani has not appeared on the network, Politico Playbook reported.

The news outlet reported that the Giulianis were told that the ban had come from the top of the network.

The Hill has reached out to Fox News and Rudy Giuliani for comment.

The news comes as Giuliani, MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell and pro-Trump lawyer Sidney Powell are each being sued by Dominion Voting Systems for defamation for allegedly saying that Dominion’s machines manipulated votes for President Biden Joe BidenTexas announces election audit in four counties after Trump demand Pennsylvania AG sues to block GOP subpoenas in election probe House passes sweeping defense policy bill MORE during the 2020 election.

Requests to dismiss the lawsuits by all three were rejected by a judge last month.

