Right before Vice President Kamala Harris was to appear on ABC’s The View, fully-vaccinated hosts Sunny Hostin and Ana Navarro seemed visibly caught off guard when they were notified their COVID tests came back positive.

Well, well, well…

Do I even need to say it? I’d hate to beat a dead horse but I guess I’ll leave the horse-handling to the Biden Administration in Del Rio.

Then of course Joy Behar has to defend the tried and (un)true COVID vaccination by stating, “What happened is Sunny and Ana both apparently tested positive for COVID. No matter how hard we try, these things happen. They probably have a breakthrough case and they’ll be okay I’m sure, because they’re both vaccinated.”

Pretty sure the vaccine is supposed to safeguard from getting the virus… others say it’s meant to reduce the severity of the virus… blah blah blah.

Who really knows anymore? I just thought it was beautifully ironic for it to happen on The View.

All jokes aside, I do hope that Sunny and Ana make a quick and safe recovery.

BREAKING: Fully-vaccinated Sunny Hostin and Ana Navarro have tested positive for COVID They seemed to find out right as VP Kamala Harris was set to appear on #TheView pic.twitter.com/rw8vKuuBIE — Jewish Deplorable (@TrumpJew2) September 24, 2021

Now they’re stuck taking questions from the audience and you could cut the awkwardness with a knife –

I am dying of this awkwardness. Two The View hosts tested positive for COVID-19 just as they were about to introduce Vice President Kamala Harris and now they’re taking questions from the audience… pic.twitter.com/asaQgpRbJV — Kassy Dillon (@KassyDillon) September 24, 2021

Apparently Joy Behar’s hidden talent is making parody songs…?

