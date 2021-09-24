https://magainstitute.com/general-flynn-we-will-not-let-them-forget-the-13-fallen-heroes/

Currently happening in Colorado Springs, Colorado, is another heartwarming and inspiring ReAwaken America conference, hosted by Clay Clark and featuring General Michael Flynn and many other God-filled Patriots. This is the fifth in a series of events. There are two left for the year and we encourage you to attend or watch the live streams.

You can watch the livestream here:

Today’s and tomorrow’s event can also be found by viewing OANN both days.

Last night during the speaker’s dinner, General Flynn gave a quick speech to honor the 13 fallen American heroes in Afghanistan just last month. Among those, and in attendance beside him, was the mother of one of those young assassinated heroes, Shanna Chappell. Shanna’s son, Lance Corporal Kareem Nikoui (20), was killed in action on that fateful day, and as she publicly and rightfully questioned and criticized the disastrous pullout, her accounts were suspended by fascist anti-American social media giants.

General Flynn spoke about the sacrifice these young people make, willingly, as they commit to serve their nation, whether they are cooks, drivers, MPs or infantrymen, they all sign away their lives to serve the nation and our people. It’s a sacrifice few make and one few can understand.

General Flynn emotionally addressed the intimate crowd: “When I think about anybody that feels sorry for themselves, or anybody that’s having a tough day, I always sorta bring myself back to why we are here, why we do what we do, and why we’re able to do what we do. Because we send primarily young men, mostly young men, but young men and women into places that they would rather not be, with people who frankly don’t even care that they’re there sometimes, for reasons that they’ll never understand.. and they do it because something in their fiber has decided to say ‘I’m going to stand up and serve my country.’ When they sign on that dotted line, most of those young people, they don’t know—they don’t really understand because they are too young…. But they are adults making a decision, and their decision is…that I’m willing to give my life for my country, for us.”

General Flynn goes on to announce the journey he and others are about to take to DC, with these Gold Star families to put further pressure on the Biden Administration regarding this disastrous event, and to help hold them accountable.

General Flynn and Clay Clark are hosting a major fundraiser for the thirteen families of the fallen in Afghanistan. To donate and support the families, go to www.AmericasFuture.net

Here is his entire short speech, with thanks to CJ Wheeler for the video.

https://rumble.com/vmw9jv-general-flynn-to-do-massive-fundraiser-for-fallen-marines-at-clay-clark-rea.html

