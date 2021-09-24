https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/09/gettr-goes-global-jason-miller-whirlwind-tour-france-uk/

Former Trump campaign chair and GETTR CEO Jason Miller was on a whirlwind publicity tour of Europe this week to drum up international support for GETTR.

Miller met with French presidential hopeful Éric Zemmour and Le Pen niece Marion Maréchal in France on the weekend before jetting over to London to meet with Nigel Farage, conservative YouTuber Carl Benjamin (“Sargon of Akkad“) and US Antifa expert Andy Ngo, where Gateway Pundit spoke to him.

The multi-language version of GETTR launched on Sept. 18 on all platforms, including iOS and Android. “A lot of our excellent technicians are Chinese”, Miller said, “so it was very important for us to be available in multiple languages. About ten percent of our users do so in Mandarin Chinese.” Chinese billionaire and Steve Bannon ally Guo Wengui is one of the main investors in GETTR and solicited hundreds of millions of dollars from investors via Cryptocurrency, for which he was recently fined $539 million by the Biden SEC.

Outside of the USA and China, the next largest GETTR fan base is in Brazil, Miller says, who was recently detained at the airport in Brazil and questioned for four hours after visiting CPAC Brazil and meeting President Jair Bolsonaro. “You’d think that Bolsonaro is in charge in Brazil, but that’s not really the case,” Miller said. “There’s a whole Deep Sate of left-wing judges appointed by the prior socialist government, who have their own police force and are accountable to no one.”

TRENDING: MARICOPA COUNTY JUDGEMENT DAY: Arizona Audit Report Revealed Today at 1 PM – CRIMINAL EVIDENCE Will Be Referred To Attorney General Mark Brnovich — LIVE STREAM VIDEO

Miller was questioned at the airport on suspicion of intending to foment an “insurrection” like on Jan. 6 in the Capitol, “which is ridiculous because GETTR wasn’t even conceived on Jan. 6,” Miller says. “On Jan. 6, most of the people organized via Facebook and Twitter.” When the judicial police started demanding the names and contacts of everyone he had met with in Brazil, he knew they were out of bounds, Miller recalls. “That’s when I stopped answering.” Eventually, the Federales had to let him go because he had committed no crime. “The fact I was visiting Brazil was public knowledge, after all. And when the news went out worldwide the had detained us, they started getting pressure, so they had to let us go.”

On the day of his detention, approx. 30 million Brazilians took to the streets on Brazilian Independence Day to protest for freedom of speech. Ever since, there has been a run on GETTR by Brazilians, who now make up the third-largest target audience on the platform. “There’s still a huge amount of support for Bolsonaro in Brazil, no matter what the polls and media say. Unfortunately, the media in Brazil are just as leftist as in the USA, so that’s where GETTR comes in.”

Now Miller is setting his sights on global expansion, and wooing conservative voices in Europe as well. Leading UK Islam critic Tommy Robinson, banned on virtually every other platform except Telegram, already has 25.6 K followers on GETTR. YouTuber Carl Benjamin met with Miller Tuesday and promised to recruit other colleagues to GETTR: “I bet I can even get Milo (Yiannopoulos) to be a good boy.”

Richard Abelson is Gateway Pundit international correspondent. Follow him on GETTR.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

