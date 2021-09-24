https://thehill.com/homenews/house/573836-greene-heckles-democrats-and-they-fire-back-on-capitol-steps

Conservative Rep. Marjorie Taylor GreeneMarjorie Taylor GreeneGOP efforts to downplay danger of Capitol riot increase The Memo: What now for anti-Trump Republicans? Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene says she’s meeting with Trump ‘soon’ in Florida MORE (R-Ga.) heckled House Democrats on the steps of the Capitol on Friday, leading to several heated verbal altercations with veteran Democrats that were in full view of the assembled media.

Dozens of Democrats were assembled on the Capitol steps preparing to hold a news conference on their efforts to help women when Greene, known as MTG, began shouting at them for having just passed legislation to protect abortion rights, a response to a recent Texas law banning abortions.

At one point, Rep. Pete Aguilar Peter (Pete) Ray AguilarWatch live: House Democratic leaders hold press conference Biden backs effort to include immigration in budget package Biden to meet with 11 Democratic lawmakers on DACA: report MORE (Calif.), the Democratic Caucus vice chair who was standing near Greene, told her she was being “performative.”

“No, you’re performative,” she shot back.

MTG walks down steps and keeps heckling Dems. @RepPeteAguilar, Dems Vice caucus chair, tells her she’s being “performative.” “No you’re performative,” she replies pic.twitter.com/DmVDzR7XfD — Scott Wong (@scottwongDC) September 24, 2021

Moments later, another member of leadership, Rep. Debbie Dingell Deborah (Debbie) Ann DingellDemocrats face full legislative plate and rising tensions Virginia Democrat introduces tax credit for electric commercial vehicles More than 100 Democrats back legislation lowering Medicare eligibility age to 60 MORE (D-Mich.), was walking down the Capitol steps and encountered the scene. She immediately engaged Greene, lecturing her to follow the basic tenets of the church and “respect your neighbor.”

“Try being a Christian …” Greene can be heard lecturing Democrats.

“You try being a Christian!” Dingell interjected, repeatedly jabbing the air with her finger. “And try treating your colleagues decently!”

.@MTG and @RepDebDingell just got into screaming match on steps of Capitol after MTG heckled Democrats holding a press conf after passing legislation responding to Texas abortion law pic.twitter.com/Kq11xko04r — Scott Wong (@scottwongDC) September 24, 2021

Shortly afterward, Dingell sent out an email fundraising off of the exchange, saying Republicans such as Greene are going to keep “spreading misinformation and making attacks against Democrats’ agenda in Congress.”

“We know that women from Michigan get the job done, and today, Debbie stood up against a bully heckling her colleagues on the steps of the United States Capitol,” the email said.

For Greene, it’s just her latest confrontation with Democrats.

In January, the conservative first-term firebrand and close ally of former President Trump Donald TrumpTexas announces election audit in four counties after Trump demand Schumer sets Monday showdown on debt ceiling-government funding bill Pennsylvania AG sues to block GOP subpoenas in election probe MORE got into an argument over mask-wearing with liberal Rep. Cori Bush Cori BushTreasury says more rental aid is reaching tenants, preventing evictions Holding back on defensive systems for Israel could have dangerous consequences WHIP LIST: How House Democrats say they’ll vote on infrastructure bill MORE (D-Mo.) in a Capitol tunnel. Greene said Bush started it; Bush asked for her office to be moved away from Greene’s, citing her “team’s safety.”

Then in May, Greene verbally accosted Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Alexandria Ocasio-CortezEnhanced infrastructure plan is the best way to go WHIP LIST: How House Democrats say they’ll vote on infrastructure bill Feehery: The confidence game MORE (D-N.Y.), chasing her down a House hallway and repeatedly asking her why she supports antifa and Black Lives Matter, which she falsely labeled “terrorist groups.” Ocasio-Cortez raised security concerns with leadership after the incident.

That same month, a staffer walking with Greene told Rep. Eric Swalwell Eric Michael SwalwellOvernight Defense & National Security — Milley becomes lightning rod The Hill’s Morning Report – Presented by National Industries for the Blind – Schumer: Dem unity will happen eventually; Newsom prevails How lawmakers aided the Afghan evacuation MORE (D-Calif.) he could take off his mask as he stepped outside the Capitol. Swalwell didn’t appreciate that; he chased down the staffer, got in his face, and told him: “You don’t tell me what to f—ing do!”

Greene’s critics say part of the reason she keeps picking public fights with Democrats is because she has no committee assignments. When Republican leaders failed to act, Democrats voted to boot her off both the Budget and Education committees for past social media posts endorsing violence against top Democratic officials and conspiracy theories that were antisemitic and racist.

—Updated at 2:19 p.m.

