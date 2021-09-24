https://thehill.com/policy/national-security/573857-haitian-migrant-camp-completely-cleared-administration-says

The Biden administration has fully cleared a camp of Haitian migrants living under a bridge connecting Mexico with Del Rio, Texas, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro MayorkasAlejandro MayorkasBiden administration defends handling of Haitians amid uproar DHS suspends horse patrols but ramps up Haiti repatriation flights Maxine Waters: What we witnessed with Haitian migrants takes us back hundreds of years MORE said Friday.

“As of this morning, there are no longer any migrants in the camp underneath the Del Rio International Bridge,” Mayorkas told reporters at a briefing with reporters at the White House.

The complete clearing of the camp means the Department of Homeland Security has processed an estimated 15,000 Haitian migrants who had gathered there. Just one day earlier, on Thursday, DHS officials told reporters there were some 4,000 migrants remaining under the bridge.

ADVERTISEMENT

Many have been returned to Haiti through controversial repatriation flights, completing 17 flights to Haiti with roughly 2,000 Haitians.

Several Democrats have asked the Biden administration to suspend the flights, noting that Haitians present in the U.S. prior to July were given permission to remain due to conditions in Haiti following a devastating earthquake.

The 2,000 already removed were expelled under Title 42, which allows the government to swiftly remove migrants without allowing them to apply for asylum.

Mayorkas said the bulk of those in Del Rio remain in the U.S., including those deemed vulnerable or others who relayed fears of facing torture if they return.

“Approximately 12,400 individuals will have their cases heard by an immigration judge, and make a determination on whether they will be removed or permitted to remain in the United States,” he said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

