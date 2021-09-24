http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/QqzYaqaKMLU/

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – No one was wounded after a man opened fire on a Shake Shack restaurant in Canoga Park Thursday afternoon. The suspect was later arrested.

The shooting occurred just after noon in the 6400 block of Topanga Canyon Boulevard. A man opened fire on the store, shattering windows and sending customers and employees running for cover.

According to Los Angeles police, the suspect, a homeless man, had entered the restaurant prior to the shooting and caused a disturbance, which prompted employees to ask him to leave.

He left, but then after exiting the restaurant, opened fire on it, police said. There were about 20 people inside at the time, including a 10-year-old child, but no one was hit.

The suspect, later identified as 25-year-old Sebastiano Cummings-Cruz, ran from the scene, but was captured a short time later, police said.

Cummings-Cruz was taken into custody on suspicion of attempted murder. It’s unclear exactly what kind of gun was used or whether it was recovered by investigators.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.