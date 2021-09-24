https://www.dailywire.com/news/house-passes-bill-to-force-girls-to-register-for-the-draft-conservative-republicans-blast-left-wing-woke-agenda-gone-too-far

On Thursday, the House of Representatives passed a $768 billion defense bill, the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), that included a requirement for women to register for the military draft if the draft were reinstated. 181 Democrats and 135 Republicans voted for the bill.

On Wednesday, Republican members of the House Freedom Caucus had held a press conference denouncing the idea that women would be required to register for the Selective Service System.

Rep Chip Roy noted, “Everybody here on this stage … we support our men and women in uniform. … I represent about 80,000 veterans; I stand alongside our men and women in uniform. Whatever the pay raises, whatever the materiel supplies that they need in order to carry out their jobs, but what I do not support is blindly supporting legislation that is critically flawed at its core because of, oh, we’re in the minority. Look, right now, today, if you vote for the NDAA, you are voting to draft our daughters. There is no other position you can take. The current law of the land does not have a requirement that our daughters be drafted, okay? If this NDAA is passed and signed into law, then our daughters will be required to sign up for Selective Service and make themselves available for the draft.”

“Under no circumstances should a civilized country, the United States of America, with the ability to have a volunteer force with the size and the caliber and the strength we have say that we’re going to force women into being drafted into the United States military,” Roy blasted. “I cannot put into words the extent to which that idea angers me and undermines who we are as a nation and I cannot believe that House Republicans are sweeping it aside, sweeping it under the rug, refusing to talk about it while they blindly march forward saying the ‘conference’ supports passage of the NDAA. I’m proud that the Freedom Caucus has taken a position against voting for the NDAA; I would implore my colleagues, my Republican colleagues to join us in opposing the NDAA.”

Then Roy pointed out that he did not trust the Biden administration not to draft girls:

And not just for this reason; I’m focusing on that issue in particular, but also because we’re giving more money than they requested to a Department of Defense that abandoned our men and women in uniform in Afghanistan, abandoned SIVs, turned over Bagram … the incompetence of this administration. And then they want me to trust them that they won’t draft my daughter? My ten-year-old daughter? I assure you: not on my watch am I going to agree that we should make it where this government can draft my ten-year-old daughter, and that I’m supposed to trust them after the debacle that just unfolded in Afghanistan. Trust them? When the government is telling my people and my state they can’t get monoclonal antibodies? Telling them they must get vaccinated in businesses over 100, an unconstitutional and unlawful order by a president out of control and abusing power of office while I watch my borders wide open and Texans getting absolutely decimated, ranchers getting overrun and people dying from fentanyl while millions more cross our border … The NDAA is supposed to be about defending the United States of America, not engaging in social engineering experiments, destroying the Department of Defense and saying that we have to draft my ten-year-old daughter.

Rep. Mary Miller, (R-IL) added, “As usual, with the Swamp, the biggest scandal in the bill is the quietest one that they are trying to sneak in and hope no one notices. This defense authorization, for the first time in our history, would require teenage girls to register for the draft. No one knows about this because the Democrats have convinced the media that gender no longer exists so this isn’t a big deal. But I want to make sure the American people know, the Democrats and, sadly, some Republicans want to draft your daughters. This is wrong, and it’s immoral, but they are doing it anyway. We are definitely proud of the courageous women who have served and are serving in our military and defending our nation, but our mothers, sisters, wives and daughters should not be part of this draft. This is left-wing, woke agenda gone too far. … The vote is tomorrow, and the swamp wants to pass the bill.”

The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

