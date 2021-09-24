https://www.theepochtimes.com/huawei-cfo-reaches-deal-with-us-prosecutors-allowing-her-return-to-china-doj-says_4014971.html

NEW YORK—Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou has reached deferred prosecution agreement with the United States that would allow her to return to China after nearly three years after her arrest and detention in Canada, U.S. prosecutors said before a Brooklyn district court on Sept. 24.

Under the agreement, the government would put the prosecution on hold until December 2022, and drop the case altogether if the defendant complies with specified conditions in the agreement, according to the federal prosecutor.

Meng would be able to leave Canada on Dec. 1 next year, the prosecutor said, adding that United States will withdraw its extradition request to Canada as part of the agreement.

Under the deal, Meng pleaded not guilty to charges relating to bank and wire fraud while appearing virtually at a Brooklyn federal court.

Meng, the chief financial officer for the Chinese telecom provider and daughter of the company’s founder, was arrested at Vancouver International Airport in December 2018 at the U.S. request. The U.S. prosecutors accused her of involvement in a scheme to use the global banking system to evade U.S. sanctions on Iran.

Huawei Technologies Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou leaves her home to attend a virtual court hearing in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada on Sept. 24, 2021. (Taehoon Kim/Reuters)

Dressed in a black polka dot dress before attending in a separate remote court hearing in Vancouver the same day, Meng appeared to upbeat with a smile on her face.

The 49-year-old Meng stands at the center of a trilateral dispute between China, Canada, and the United States. China had summoned the U.S. ambassador over Meng and warned Canada of “grave consequences” if she was not released.

Shortly after Meng’s arrest in 2019, Chinese authorities detained two Canadians and accused them of spying—a move widely seen as instances of Beijing’s “hostage diplomacy.”

A Chinese court last month sentenced one of the Canadians, businessman Michael Spavor, to 11 years in prison. The other, diplomat Michael Kovrig sat through a closed-door trial in March, with the verdict moved to an unspecified date.

Canadian Robert Schellenberg, who Chinese authorities previously gave a 15-year prison term over drug smuggling, was condemned to death one month following Meng was taken into custody. The court rejected his appeal on Aug. 10, a day before Spavor’s sentencing. Meng appeared in a Vancouver courtroom hours after Spavor’s court appearance.

Meng has maintained her innocence and been fighting her extradition while confined to her six-bedroom home, where she was monitored by private security 24/7 as part of her bail agreement.

Huawei, a major 5G network supplier, came under U.S. trade blacklist in 2019 over national security concerns and human rights violations. The sanctions have restricted its access to critical U.S. technologies and crippled the firm’s smartphone business, resulting in its steepest drop in revenue in the first half of 2021. The embattled firm has attempted new ventures such as smart pig farming, mining, car sales, and cosmetics to make up for the retail loss.

Judicial hearings for Meng’s extradition case in Vancouver is set on Oct. 21.

The story will be updated as the case develops.

