https://therightscoop.com/huge-crowds-militia-cops-signs-more-at-arizona-capitol-for-audit-results-pics-and-video/

The live stream of the Arizona audit results presentation is ongoing right here. But there’s also a big show outside of the state legislature as folks from around the state and country have gathered for their own various reasons.

That means lots of pics and some video as people share what they are seeing via social media. Since neither Gettr nor Parler have yet (STILL!!) figured out embedding, we’re putting what tweets there are.

It’s not just the capitol, there are watch parties in other parts of the city and state.

Self-righteous liberal jerks are there filming and taking photos they think reflect badly on MAGA.


Media is there somewhat.

If there’s more from the crowd we’ll let you know.

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...