The serious Hunter Biden scandals are all obout Joe Biden. That’s why they had to be crushed by the corporate media, Big Tech, and the Deep State in advance of the 2020 election. However, thanks to Business Insider (paywall protected) we have two new emails on which to meditate.

The New York Post originally reported on the secrets buried in Hunter Biden’s laptop. The Post’s reporting was suppressed by the forces arrayed against Donald Trump. The Post is now back on the case:

Hunter Biden’s business contacts touted his access to his father, “State, Treasury,” his relationship with then-Secretary of State John Kerry’s stepson, as well as his ties to the “highest level” in China, as they weighed whether to work with him on a potential Libya deal in 2015, newly uncovered emails show. The two emails — published by Insider on Thursday — date back to 2015, when Joe Biden was vice president, and reference getting Hunter’s help on a deal regarding billions in Libyan assets frozen by the Obama administration.

The Post helpfully explains: “The emails are unrelated to Hunter’s infamous laptop.” So we have that going for us.

The story continues:

In the first email, dated Jan. 28, 2015, Democratic donor Sam Jauhari repeatedly referred to Hunter as “#2 son” — an apparent reference to Joe Biden’s VP role at the time — and noted that Hunter had requested a $2 million retainer. “His positives are he is Chairman of UN World Food Program, son of #2 who has Libya file, access to State, Treasury, business partner SofS [Secretary of State] J. [John] Forbes K [Kerry] son and since he travels with dad he is connected everywhere in Europe and Asia where M. Q. [Muammar Qaddafi] and LIA [Libya Investment Authority] had money frozen. He said he has access to highest level in PRC [China], he can help there.” That email, which was sent to fellow Democratic donor Sheikh Mohammed al-Rahbani, also flagged the “negatives” to enlisting Hunter’s help. “He is alcoholic, drug addict – kicked [out] of U.S. Army for cocaine, chasing low-class hookers, constantly needs money-liquidity problems and many more headaches,” the email said. Hunter was actually discharged from the US Naval Reserve in 2014, not the Army as the email suggested.

It probably wasn’t a close call. The story concludes:

Neither Hunter nor the White House has commented on the newly emerged emails. [Insider] said the emails, as well as other documents it had obtained, appeared to suggest the Libya deal did not go ahead.

I think we can also infer from Hunter’s transition to “artist” that he didn’t get the “work.”

