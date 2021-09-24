https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/illegal-haitian-invaders-attack-pilots-and-bite-ice-officers-on-deportation-flights/

Posted by Kane on September 24, 2021

Deported Haitians stormed planes on the runway in Port-au-Prince

Daily Mail has the full story with photos

Illegal invaders demand compensation form U.S. authorities at Port-au-Prince airport



Demanding $100 Compensation from U.S.

Migrants have been receiving $100, but as the number of flights increased, with the US sending seven planes back to the country on Wednesday, many were left waiting for their compensation outside the airport.

Haitian invaders hijack multiple buses — 350+ Comments…

