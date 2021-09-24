https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/illegal-haitian-invaders-attack-pilots-and-bite-ice-officers-on-deportation-flights/
Deported Haitians stormed planes on the runway in Port-au-Prince
Illegal invaders demand compensation form U.S. authorities at Port-au-Prince airport
Demanding $100 Compensation from U.S.
Migrants have been receiving $100, but as the number of flights increased, with the US sending seven planes back to the country on Wednesday, many were left waiting for their compensation outside the airport.