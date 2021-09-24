Iowa Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley said on Friday he is running for reelection in 2022, announcing plans to hold a series of public events over the weekend to spearhead his pursuit for an eighth term in the Senate.

Grassley, 88, made his reelection announcement in a Twitter post after months of speculation of whether or not he would seek an additional term as Republicans seek to maintain hold of his coveted post.

“It’s 4 a.m. in Iowa so I’m running,” he tweeted early on Friday. “I do that 6 days a week. Before I start the day I want you to know what Barbara and I have decided. I’m running for re-election—a lot more to do, for Iowa. We ask and will work for your support.”

TOP REPUBLICAN SENATOR IN TALKS WITH DEMOCRATS ON ANTI-BIG TECH ANTITRUST BILL

It’s 4 a.m. in Iowa so I’m running. I do that 6 days a week. Before I start the day I want you to know what Barbara and I have decided. I’m running for re-election—a lot more to do, for Iowa. We ask and will work for your support. Will you join us? #GrassleyRuns #GrassleyWorks pic.twitter.com/cwv8yu9wkx — Grassley Works (@GrassleyWorks) September 24, 2021

Grassley is slated to hold events on Friday in Marion, Pleasant Valley, Dyersville, and Waterloo. He will also join GOP Gov. Kim Reynolds in Des Moines on Saturday during her annual Harvest Festival fundraiser, according to the Des Moines Register.

“Serving Iowans in the United States Senate is a tremendous honor,” Grassley said in a statement to the outlet. “I’m working as hard as ever for the people of Iowa and there’s more work to do. In a time of crisis and polarization, Iowa needs strong, effective leadership. I’m focused on serving the people of Iowa as your senator and fighting for policies that will make Iowa an even better place to raise a family and grow a business.”

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

Grassley’s decision is expected to be a boon to Republicans , who are vying to take back control of the evenly divided Senate in the 2022 midterm elections. The Iowa Republican, the ninth longest-serving senator in U.S. history, comfortably leads his main challenger, former Rep. Abby Finkenauer, a Democrat, in the Republican-trending state, according to recent polling.

The incumbent senator is not expected to face a serious primary challenge, though GOP state Sen. Jim Carlin has announced a campaign for Grassley’s post.