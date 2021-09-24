https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/09/24/is-he-gonna-drone-strike-them-too-joe-biden-vows-that-mounted-border-patrol-agents-will-pay-for-doing-things-they-never-actually-did-video/

Joe Biden promised today in no uncertain terms that the mounted Border Patrol agents who whipped Haitian migrants before running them over with their horses will pay:

Biden on the images of border patrol agents in Del Rio: “I promise you, those people will pay.” “There will be consequences. It’s an embarrassment. But beyond an embarrassment is dangerous, it’s wrong.” — Tarini Parti (@tparti) September 24, 2021

Once more, with feeling:

Biden on the lie that border patrol were using whips on illegal immigrants at the border: “To see people treated like they did? Horses running them over? People being strapped? It’s outrageous. I promise you, those people will pay.” pic.twitter.com/Jx79KoYTy9 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 24, 2021

Biden’s either so senile that he doesn’t know that the “whips” narrative is complete BS, or he actually believes the footage shows Haitian migrants being whipped and run over. Or he knows it’s BS and is willing to lie through his teeth for purely political purposes.

All three of those explanations are possible, and all three mean that Joe Biden has absolutely no business standing up there.

Biden goes after the average American working hard government jobs more than our actual enemies like the Taliban or Russia or China. https://t.co/AVTqPlMRnd — kaitlin, rino attention seeking whore (@thefactualprep) September 24, 2021

Well, at least those Border Patrol agents can take some comfort in knowing that they’re not the only people suffering undeserved consequences.

This time they’re going to drone at least three families. https://t.co/I1YC9o1OWp — Noam “MF Blum” (@neontaster) September 24, 2021

Biden is going to drone strike a random family in San Antonio now. https://t.co/AUvNCjOWLi — Luke Thompson (@ltthompso) September 24, 2021

Joe is gonna drone strike some random kids again isn’t he https://t.co/zFEQfj2scI — Dr. Ricardo Harambe (@Richard_Harambe) September 24, 2021

Well, Joe? You gonna deploy the drones? That seems to be how you like to get sh*t done.

What about drone striking 7 innocent children tho? — Jags Board Game & Movie Guy (@MoviePaul) September 24, 2021

Who is going to pay for the kids he killed in Afghanistan? — Jim Eagle🦅🦅🦅🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@PonySoldier69) September 24, 2021

From the guy that authorized the death of 10 civilians, 7 of which were children. — 0255AM (@0255_AM) September 24, 2021

Based on images not backed up by facts.

Yet no one is going to pay for the 7 dead in Afghanistan. https://t.co/lkgPJq1LIM — Sean Agnew (@seanagnew) September 24, 2021

When you’re president, they let you do it.

Riding a horse vs droning a bunch of kids: pic.twitter.com/elnehXe8bb — The Partyman (@PartymanRandy) September 24, 2021

What a disgrace. Just an abject disgrace.

No one has been held responsible for drone striking seven kids. Meanwhile he’s going after border agents for something that didn’t happen but journos trended it on Twitter. https://t.co/HM9vCJjKg0 — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) September 24, 2021

The last time Biden used this kind of phrasing he droned 7 innocent kids. Nobody gets held accountable for outright murder but yes, let’s go after the long suffering border patrol because nobody on Twitter can figure out how horses work. https://t.co/JLIC5dEaDR — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) September 24, 2021

Must be nice for Joe Biden, knowing he can count on the media to have his back.

This is such an obvious redirection.Hopefully the press won’t fall for it — Jean Tuttle (@waffle721) September 24, 2021

They’ve already fallen for it. They support it. Hell, they’re actively helping with the redirection.

He just finished drone striking 7 children and is now considering shipping migrants to Gitmo. Is the media gonna call him out on his bullshit? No? Okay. https://t.co/qJLISkfQ8v — Sunny McSunnyface (@sunnyright) September 24, 2021

Get used to it. This is where we’re at now.

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

