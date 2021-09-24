https://www.naturalnews.com/2021-09-23-french-doctor-arrested-dragged-prescribing-ivermectin-covid.html

For the “crime” of prescribing ivermectin to his patients, a French doctor by the name of Jean-Paul Théron was arrested at his home and dragged out by police officers working on behalf of the medical police state.

Footage – watch below – shows a mob of masked jackboots forcefully pulling Théron out of the building against his will as his neighbors and other onlookers scream in horror at the tyranny taking place:

Vidéo de l’interpellation de Dr Jean-Paul #Theron médecin libéral ( Polynésie française ) ” Laissez moi tranquille” dit il 😖 Visé par une plainte du Conseil de l’ordre des médecins son délit il traîte avec le protocole du Pr Raoult à base d’ivermectine. Honteux #LiberezTheron pic.twitter.com/A2aklc8Cct — LE GÉNÉRAL. 0FFICIEL💎 (@LE_GENERAL_OFF_) September 20, 2021

Théron’s arrest happened at the behest of the Council of the Order of Physicians, which filed a complaint against him for saving lives with ivermectin rather than ending lives with “vaccines.”

The incident occurred on September 19 right as Théron was in the middle of consulting with a patient. He reportedly received three other complaints as well from other Branch Covidian entities that accused him of malpractice for administering ivermectin.

A former public health doctor who retired in 2020, Théron currently practices medicine non-contracted, meaning he is independent. He adopted the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) treatment protocol of Dr. Didier Raoult, who is also being persecuted for helping Chinese Virus patients heal.

Dr. Raoult’s protocol involves the use of ivermectin, zinc and a drug called dazitromicin. Many people have been cured of the Wuhan Flu using this approach, including many of Théron’s patients.

The West is being exterminated by the Branch Covidians

Because ivermectin, zinc and other safe and inexpensive remedies cut into the profits and depopulation agenda of the medical deep state, doctors who administer them increasingly face persecution from police officers who are just obeying orders.

“Backing the blue,” in other words, now means supporting full-scale medical fascism in whatever shape it takes form. In France, that looks like licensed medical doctors being dragged from their homes like actual criminals and humiliated in the streets.

In the United States, it currently looks like doctors being threatened with having their medical licenses revoked should they be caught prescribing ivermectin to their covid patients.

In India, on the other hand, ivermectin is widely administered and even handed out for free by the government. Almost nobody is dying there, and almost nobody is taking the “vaccines.”

Unlike much of the rest of the world, India is not seeing mass hospitalizations or deaths from the Chinese Virus because ivermectin is the norm there and Fauci Flu injections are not.

There is a direct correlation between high vaccine compliance and high rates of disease and death. Conversely, low vaccine compliance means a healthier population, especially when other remedies like ivermectin are used in place of the shots.

This is why Théron had to be stopped. He was helping too many people to recover from Chinese Germs and that is not the point of the plandemic. The real goal is to depopulate primarily the West, followed by everyone else once the “superpower” nations are subdued under the heavy boot of medical fascism.

“If you don’t think we are at a tipping point worldwide, then you need to wake up,” wrote one commenter at Citizen Free Press. “Globalists / Marxists are taking over while everyone sits back in denial.”

“The big reset is coming,” wrote another. “Covid, voter fraud, and worldwide ruling by decree is just the beginning.”

Another called on the “Living God” to judge any and all who seek to enslave and harm people for trying to do what is right to help others and fight evil and injustice.

“May the Lord Almighty vindicate his righteousness and rebuke those who serve the dark Lord Satan,” this person added.

Covidism really is a religion of mass genocide. To learn more, visit ChemicalViolence.com.

