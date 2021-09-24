https://hannity.com/media-room/its-called-the-wall-psaki-claims-republicans-have-no-solutions-to-solve-border-crisis/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=its-called-the-wall-psaki-claims-republicans-have-no-solutions-to-solve-border-crisis

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki called-out Republican lawmakers during her briefing Friday; claiming conservative legislators have no “solutions” to solve the country’s spiraling border crisis.

It’s called ‘The Wall.’

“What specific root causes is the Vice President currently addressing?” asked one reporter.

“There are a lot of Republicans out there giving speeches about how outraged they are about the situation at the border. Not many who are putting forward solutions or steps that we could take,” claimed Psaki.

PSAKI “There are a lot of Republicans out there giving speeches about how outraged they are about the situation at the border. Not many who are putting forward solutions or steps that we could take” Maybe step one could be to continue building THE WALL Joe halted construction of pic.twitter.com/fitkNOxAnI — Benny (@bennyjohnson) September 24, 2021

President Joe Biden addressed the public Friday over a series of international crises -particularly the southern border- telling journalists Federal Agents seen on horseback “will pay” following an investigation.

“Given what we saw at the border this week, have you failed? This is happening on your watch. Do you take responsibility?”

“To see people treated like they did? Horses running them over? People being strapped? It’s outrageous. I promise you, those people will pay,” said the President. “There’s an investigation under way now and there will be consequences. It’s dangerous, it’s wrong. It sends the wrong message around the world.”

Biden on the lie that border patrol were using whips on illegal immigrants at the border: “To see people treated like they did? Horses running them over? People being strapped? It’s outrageous. I promise you, those people will pay.” pic.twitter.com/Jx79KoYTy9 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 24, 2021

A new survey from Morning Consult spells more bad news for Joe Biden, with roughly 6 in 10 saying the country has “seriously gone off on the wrong track.”

“The study, conducted from Saturday to Monday, found that 61 percent of respondents believe the country is on the wrong track, compared to just 39 percent who say the country is ‘going in the right direction,’” reports The Hill.

“The survey also found a record-low overall approval rating for Biden at 47 percent, with 49 percent saying they disapproved of the president’s job performance overall,” adds the website.

Trump approval outpacing Biden’s in new poll https://t.co/ojJS1kaVyM pic.twitter.com/bUoEJujoOw — New York Post (@nypost) September 23, 2021

Watch Psaki’s comments above.

KAMALA RETURNS: Harris Says She’s ‘Deeply Troubled’ by Treatment of Haitians at the Border posted by Hannity Staff – 2 days ago Vice President Kamala Harris emerged this week to comment on the unfolding humanitarian disaster at the US-Mexico border, saying she’s “deeply troubled” about the treatment of Haitians in Texas. “What I saw depicted, those individuals on horseback treating human beings the way they were was horrible,” Harris told reporters “I fully support what is happening right now, which is a thorough investigation into what is going on there. But human beings should never be treated that way, and I’m deeply troubled about it,” she said. The VP finds her issue with the border… https://t.co/gUmfRxDOp7 — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) September 21, 2021 “I mean, talk about a country that has just experienced so much tragedy,” Harris said. “And we really have to do a lot more to recognize that, as a member of the western hemisphere, we’ve got to support some very basic needs that the people of Haiti have to get back up and to do what folks naturally want to do, be them from Haiti or in the countries in Central America. People want to stay home. They don’t want to leave home. But they leave when they can not satisfy their basic needs.” “DHS does not tolerate the abuse of migrants in our custody and we take these allegations very seriously,” the department said in a statement on Twitter. “We are committed to processing migrants in a safe, orderly, and humane way. We can and must do this in a way that ensures the safety and dignity of migrants.” Read the full report here. FALLING APART: Biden’s Special Envoy to Haiti Quits Over ‘Inhumane’ Deportations posted by Hannity Staff – 11 hours ago The United States Special Envoy to Haiti resigned Thursday over his own administration’s “inhumane” deportation policy as thousands huddle along the US-Mexico border waiting to be processed. “Daniel Foote, a career diplomat named to his post in July, said conditions in Haiti were so bad that U.S. officials were confined to secure compounds,” reports Reuters. “I will not be associated with the United States’ inhumane, counterproductive decision to deport thousands of Haitian refugees and illegal immigrants,” Foote said in a letter addressed to Secretary of State Antony Blinken. “This is a challenging moment that requires leadership. It is unfortunate that, instead of participating in a solutions-oriented policy process, Special Envoy Foote has both resigned and mischaracterized the circumstances of his resignation,” said a spokesperson for the State Dept. A migrant and child seeking refuge in the U.S. wade through the Rio Grande from Ciudad Acuna, Mexico, toward Del Rio, Texas. More photos from the border: https://t.co/n1Px4B7e7p 📷 Daniel Becerril pic.twitter.com/akRtOE7jNa — Reuters Pictures (@reuterspictures) September 23, 2021 “The United States has returned more than 1,400 migrants from the camp in Del Rio, Texas to Haiti – including families – and moved over 3,200 people for processing away from the encampment, U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) officials said on Thursday. At its peak on Sept. 18 there were some 15,000 people there, around two-thirds of those families, the officials said,” adds the global news agency. Read the full report here.

