September 24, 2021

TOKYO (Reuters) – Leaders of Japan, the United States, India and Australia have agreed to cooperate on such fields as COVID-19 vaccines, and clean energy and space, Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said after the Quad meeting in Washington on Friday.

Suga also told reporters the four leaders agreed to hold a summit meeting every year.

(Reporting by Yoshifumi Takemoto, writing by Kiyoshi Takenaka, editing by Chris Reese)

