Despite the fact that the photos of migrants allegedly being whipped by Border Patrol agents have been debunked by the man who took them, some news outlets are clinging to the story that agents were riding migrants down like Cossacks. Of note, the photographer’s statement is oddly missing from the CNN website. Although they did include the president’s remarks about the story-that-wasn’t-there. Huh. Who’d a thunk it? After all, why tell the truth when there are fires and egos that need to be stoked by a generous helping of gasoline?

By now, you likely know that on Friday, Joe Biden commented: “To see people treated like they did, horses barely running over, people being strapped — it’s outrageous…I promise you, those people will pay. There will be an investigation underway now and there will be consequences. There will be consequences.”

And yes, Biden is merely regurgitating what he was fed. And knowing that makes his statement all the more odious. This is full-blown left-wing emotional manipulation on display. This is the outrage machine under full steam. This is lying. They know it and they don’t care.

But the Border Patrol cares. The agency was tasked with managing an insane, out-of-control situation that the administration created. And the administration took the opportunity to exploit the photos to gain some political yardage and to whip the low-information population into a frenzy. And again, the administration doesn’t care.

The agents who have been nailed to the public post for the benefit of the left are furious, as well they should be. One agent noted, “I see the administration wants to fry our agents. He just started a war with Border Patrol.”

Another said to Fox News: “Would you go to work and do your best knowing that if you do, your boss is going to ‘make you pay’?”

“I’m dumbfounded and don’t know what to say,” said another agent. “Is the president threatening to throw us in prison?”

I wouldn’t be surprised if that was the case. In a totalitarian state, everyone is expendable, including those who are trying to fix a problem created by the state itself.

The head of the National Border Patrol Council, Brandon Judd, was rightly skeptical that an investigation could be fair and impartial now that Biden has weighed in. Any possibility of an investigation that does not reach the foregone and intended conclusion is out the window. The careers and, moreover, the lives of people who tried to do an impossible job will be ruined for the sake of Democrat talking points.

Not only did Judd refute the accusations of whippings, but he also added that the kids in the camp loved the horses. You can actually see a picture of a smiling child looking at the horses here. And nary a whip in sight.

Make no mistake, the legacy media, and its wannabes—and, for that matter, the administration—know the truth. But the truth offers no political capital. The truth will not get them votes. The truth will not help them consolidate power. And you trolls, bloggers, and lower-tier reporters who are furiously virtue-signaling, take note: Just as in Stalin’s Russia, Mao’s China, and Pol Pot’s Cambodia, the minute it is convenient, they will take you down, too. No matter how high you think you may have climbed, the people in power will kneecap you if it serves their purposes. That’s why the media and the rest of the clingers work so hard to curry the favor of those in power. They want to climb as high as they can to avoid being unpersoned for as long as possible. As Orwell said in 1984, “More commonly, people who had incurred the displeasure of the Party simply disappeared and were never heard of again.” So, enjoy it while you can. Your time will come.

See you in the gulag, comrade.

