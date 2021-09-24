https://noqreport.com/2021/09/24/joe-biden-kicks-lee-greenwood-who-wrote-god-bless-the-usa-off-national-arts-council/

You’d have to be a hermit to not be familiar with Lee Greenwood’s hit, “God Bless The USA.” He wrote the song in 1983 to unite Americans and instill pride in the country. Ronald Reagan loved the song and played it at the 1984 Republican National Convention. It surged to the top of the charts in the aftermath of 9/11.

Greenwood was appointed to the National Council on the Arts by President George W. Bush. He was reappointed by Barack Obama and by Donald Trump.

But Greenwood was notified yesterday that the Biden Administration will not reappoint him to the Arts Council. Anyone shocked by this is not paying attention.

The Biden Administration has been relentless in purging conservatives from every government board and agency. But Greenwood has two targets on his back.

Not only was he appointed by a Republican president, his anthem is pro-American and anti-globalist. And Joe Biden and the left are all in for globalism. That’s why they refuse to defend our borders. That’s why they claim America was founded by evil men. LifeNews.com Note: Gary Bauer is the president of American Values, a national pro-family organization and is […]