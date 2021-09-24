https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/johnny-depp-speaks-out-no-one-is-safe/

NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE







Johnny Depp condemns cancel culture at the San Sebastian Film Festival

Man who threatened to blow up the White House is now crying about Liberal Media.

“It’s so far out of hand now that I can promise you that no one is safe. Not one of you. No one is safe, as long as someone is willing to say one sentence. It takes one sentence, and then there’s no more ground, the carpet has been pulled.”