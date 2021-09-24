https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/boom-baby-greg-abbott-announces-full-forensic-audit-of-2020-election-in-4-largest-texas-counties/

NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE







Full Forensic Audit — 2020 General Election in Four Texas Counties

A full forensic audit has already begun in three North Texas counties, Dallas, Tarrant and Collin along with Harris County in Houston.

Under existing Texas laws, the Secretary of State has the authority to conduct a full and comprehensive forensic audit of any election and has already begun the process in Texas’ two largest Democrat counties and two largest Republican counties—Dallas, Harris, Tarrant, and Collin—for the 2020 election. We anticipate the Legislature will provide funds for this purpose.

While the position of Texas Secretary of State is vacant, there is a Deputy Secretary of State who is acting as the interim. Governor Abbott will nominate someone to fill the role.

MSNBS Stephanie Ruhle was extra butthurt this morning







Houston Democrat Isabel Longoria is not pleased