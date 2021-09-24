http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/6Po-z5kr6nI/

Vice President Kamala Harris said Friday on ABC’s “The View” that the images of U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) agents apprehending Haitian migrants on horseback at the U.S.-Mexico border evoked images of slavery.

Harris said that “consequences and accountability” will be the result of the ongoing investigation.

Co-host Sara Haines said, “We’ve been discussing those disturbing images of U.S. Borer Patrol agents on horseback inhumanity corralling Haitians at the Texas border, and you have been tasked with immigration. How do you explain this?”

Kamala Harris said, “Well, first all, I’ve been very clear about the images that you and I both saw of those law enforcement officials on horses. I was outraged by it. It was horrible and deeply troubling. There’s been now an investigation that is being conducted which I fully support, and there needs be consequences and accountability.”

She added, “Human beings should not be treated that way. As we all know, it also evoked images of some of the worst moments of our history where that kind of behavior has been used against the ingenious people of our country. It has used against African-Americans in times of slavery. So I’m glad that Ali Mayorkas, the secretary of Homeland Security, is taking it very seriously.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

