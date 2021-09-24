https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/09/24/karol-markowicz-says-she-caught-nyc-mayor-bill-de-blasio-feeling-the-spirit-in-a-minivan-driven-by-a-masked-chauffeur/

New York Post columnist and Twitchy frequent flyer Karol Markowicz says she recently had a real-live Bill de Blasio sighting today, and it was pretty special:

What is it with libs making their servants wear masks while they openly flout the rules?

Bill de Blasio is indeed shameless. But he’s still worth shaming.

Maybe that was it!

Look, Bill. If you don’t think you need to wear a mask, don’t wear one. But you don’t get to tell anyone else to wear one. You’re ostensibly a leader, so lead by example. Otherwise, shut up.

