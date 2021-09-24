https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/09/24/karol-markowicz-says-she-caught-nyc-mayor-bill-de-blasio-feeling-the-spirit-in-a-minivan-driven-by-a-masked-chauffeur/

New York Post columnist and Twitchy frequent flyer Karol Markowicz says she recently had a real-live Bill de Blasio sighting today, and it was pretty special:

Hi @NYCMayor, I saw you sitting in the backseat of a minivan, outside your favorite cafe in Park Slope, and you were maskless while typing on your phone. Your driver was, of course, masked. City rules say masks are still required in car services, FYI. — Karol Markowicz (@karol) September 24, 2021

What is it with libs making their servants wear masks while they openly flout the rules?

The man has to be capable of feeling shame in order to be shamed, Karol. — Sam Panini™ 🇺🇸 (@SampathPanini) September 24, 2021

Bill de Blasio is indeed shameless. But he’s still worth shaming.

Also love that rules differ for peons vs. lords — ellie (@elliekrasne) September 24, 2021

Some animals are more equal then others — Mike (@gothamrad) September 24, 2021

He must have been feeling the spirit like @LondonBreed! It’s a mayor thing. — Francie Nolan (@FrancieNolan6) September 24, 2021

Maybe that was it!

Look, Bill. If you don’t think you need to wear a mask, don’t wear one. But you don’t get to tell anyone else to wear one. You’re ostensibly a leader, so lead by example. Otherwise, shut up.

I honestly hate how easy your hypocritical officials list is becoming — Joseph Levy (@JosephL32) September 24, 2021

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

