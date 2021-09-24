https://justthenews.com/nation/labor-shortage-forces-fedex-reroute-hundreds-thousands-packages-day?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

FedEx is being forced to reroute hundreds of thousands of packages per day in an effort to cope with the ongoing labor shortage that his plagued businesses across the country for months.

Company COO Raj Subramaniam said during an earnings call this week that “constrained labor markets” continue to cause headaches in logistics and delivery for the major delivery company.

The company’s Portland, Ore., location, Subramaniam noted, is working with “65 percent of the staffing needed to handle its normal volume.”

The executive said about 600,000 packages per day are being rerouted around the country as a result of the shortage.

