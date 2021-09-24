https://hannity.com/media-room/manhunt-fbi-issues-arrest-warrant-for-brian-laundrie-as-search-area-widens/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=manhunt-fbi-issues-arrest-warrant-for-brian-laundrie-as-search-area-widens

MANHUNT LA: Police Offer $100,000 Reward for Info on Gunman Who Ambushed Officers

posted by Hannity Staff – 9.14.20

Officials in Los Angeles are offering $100,000 to anyone who can help authorities nab the gunman who opened fire on two detectives sitting in their patrol car over the weekend as cops scour the city to stop the suspect.

Update: The gunman walked up on the deputies and opened fire without warning or provocation. pic.twitter.com/cBQjyKkoxJ — LA County Sheriffs (@LASDHQ) September 13, 2020

“The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department announced the six-figure reward late Sunday for any information that leads to the arrest and conviction of a person seen on dramatic video walking up to a stopped police car, opening fire and running away, critically injuring the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies inside,” reports Fox News.

$100K REWARD OFFER in Manhunt for Suspect in Ambush Shooting of 2 LA Sheriff’s Deputies #Compton #LASD Call investigators with your tips to 323-890-5500. https://t.co/gFFsQ72niE pic.twitter.com/N2uk4ONXKg — LA County Sheriffs (@LASDHQ) September 13, 2020

“$100K REWARD OFFER in Manhunt for Suspect in Ambush Shooting of 2 LA Sheriff’s Deputies,” posted the Department on Twitter. “Call investigators with your tips to 323-890-5500.”

