posted by Hannity Staff – 9.14.20
Officials in Los Angeles are offering $100,000 to anyone who can help authorities nab the gunman who opened fire on two detectives sitting in their patrol car over the weekend as cops scour the city to stop the suspect.
Update: The gunman walked up on the deputies and opened fire without warning or provocation. pic.twitter.com/cBQjyKkoxJ
— LA County Sheriffs (@LASDHQ) September 13, 2020
“The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department announced the six-figure reward late Sunday for any information that leads to the arrest and conviction of a person seen on dramatic video walking up to a stopped police car, opening fire and running away, critically injuring the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies inside,” reports Fox News.
$100K REWARD OFFER in Manhunt for Suspect in Ambush Shooting of 2 LA Sheriff’s Deputies #Compton #LASD
Call investigators with your tips to 323-890-5500. https://t.co/gFFsQ72niE pic.twitter.com/N2uk4ONXKg
— LA County Sheriffs (@LASDHQ) September 13, 2020
“$100K REWARD OFFER in Manhunt for Suspect in Ambush Shooting of 2 LA Sheriff’s Deputies,” posted the Department on Twitter. “Call investigators with your tips to 323-890-5500.”
Read the full report at Fox News.
MANHUNT OVER: Suspect in Vicious Portland Assault Surrenders to Police, Charged with 3 Felonies
posted by Hannity Staff – 8.24.20
From Fox News:
Portland police have arrested the 25-year-old man accused of viciously attacking a truck driver who was seen on video being violently beaten, jail records show.
Marquise Lee Love turned himself in and was booked in the Multnomah County Detention Center on Friday shortly after 8:30 a.m. local time, according to jail records. He was charged with assault, coercion and rioting, all three of which are felonies, records show.
Police later confirmed the arrest in a press release shared on Twitter.
“I am pleased the suspect in this case turned himself in and appreciate all of the efforts to facilitate this safe resolution,” said PPB Chief Chuck Lovell. “Thank you to all of the members of the public who have provided information and tips to our investigators. Your assistance is very much appreciated.”
Love, who also goes by the name “Keese Love,” appears to have been captured on video repeatedly punching and kicking a man who was later identified in reports as being Adam Haner.
Press Release: Update: Assault Suspect Turns Self In, Witness Identified (Photo)
Link: https://t.co/K42t52T82K pic.twitter.com/PhaVFZzRcy
— Portland Police (@PortlandPolice) August 21, 2020
Read the full report at Fox News.