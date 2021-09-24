https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/maricopa-audit-draft-report-has-been-leaked/

Important — Forensic Data has not been fully released by Cyber Ninjas.

Wendy Rogers confirms this is only a partial report. This report details the recount results but not the forensic examination of the ballots. Until we hear the full report tomorrow, we won’t know what Cyber Ninjas found.

I just talked to Doug Logan via phone. The leaked draft is simply a draft and is only a partial report. Tomorrow’s hearing will render findings of great consequence. Then he said “God is in control”. Please pray for our audit team tomorrow as they present their findings.🙏🙏🙏 — Wendy Rogers (@WendyRogersAZ) September 24, 2021

Wendy Rogers interview with Seb Gorka earlier tonight…

KEY RESULT — More than 55,000 potentially illegal ballots.

Raw Forensic Data — Read everything at this link

The number of illegal ballots found in Maricopa County (more than 55,000) is over 4 times the current amount separating President Trump and Joe Biden in Arizona.

MARICOPA AUDIT KEY RESULT More than 55,000 potentially illegal ballots. Raw Forensic Data The number of illegal ballots found in Maricopa County (more than 55,000) is over 4 times the current amount separating President Trump and Joe Biden.https://t.co/fUMjttMtvF pic.twitter.com/lhrIRKcxC1 — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) September 24, 2021

Dr. Kelli Ward — We need a full canvassing of Arizona.

Mail in and absentee voting is ripe for fraud. We need a full canvass of Arizona. And Attorney General @brnoforaz needs to do it. — Dr. Kelli Ward 🇺🇸 (@kelliwardaz) September 24, 2021

Recount — Biden gained 99 votes, Trump lost 261 votes

Read the draft report at the following links:

Volume 1: Executive Summary and Recommendations

Volume 2: Methodology and Operations

Volume 3: Results Details

Summary — Draft Report has leaked…

According to a draft copy of the findings obtained by KJZZ, a hand recount of the nearly 2.1 million ballots cast in Maricopa County hewed closely to the official canvass of the results approved by county leaders.

The hand recount for Biden says he gained 99 votes, while Trump lost 261 votes.

Randy Pullen, a spokesman for the election review, confirmed the validity of the draft.

“It’s not the final report, but it’s close,” he said.

The leak comes less than 24 hours before a scheduled presentation in the Arizona Senate, where President Karen Fann and Sen. Warren Petersen, the Republicans who issued subpoenas that obtained the ballots and voting materials needed for the investigation, are giving the contractors they hired to conduct the review a platform to explain their findings.

“What has been found is both encouraging and alarming. On the positive side there were no substantial differences between the hand count of the ballots provided and the official canvass results for the county.”

Pullen confirmed that the hand recount was “relatively close” to the official tally.

“Was there massive fraud or anything? It doesn’t look like it,” he added.

However, the draft report raises concerns about the county’s elections systems and record-keeping, and accuses Maricopa County officials of stonewalling their effort to perform “a complete audit.”

“Had Maricopa County chosen to cooperate, the majority of these obstacles would have easily been overcome.”

Pullen said other reports that will be presented in detail tomorrow have not yet been leaked, and that “anomalies” found in voting records are vast enough to cast doubt on the final vote count — despite the hand recount’s confirmation of the result.

The full report will be revealed tomorrow…

Maricopa County twitter account has jumped the gun…

BREAKING: The #azaudit draft report from Cyber Ninjas confirms the county’s canvass of the 2020 General Election was accurate and the candidates certified as the winners did, in fact, win. — Maricopa County (@maricopacounty) September 24, 2021

