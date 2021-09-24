The contractors tasked to audit the 2020 election in Maricopa County are scheduled to present their findings to the GOP-led Arizona Senate.

Cyber Ninjas CEO Doug Logan, the lead contractor, CyFIR founder Ben Cotton, and others tasked with the state Senate-commissioned review will deliver their report to Senate President Karen Fann and Judiciary Chairman Warren Petersen at 1 p.m. local time (4 p.m. Eastern time) Friday in the Senate chambers, according to a press release .

The event is being livestreamed but will not include public comments or questions, the press release added.