Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) got into a heated exchange with two Democratic lawmakers on the steps of the U.S. Capitol over the issue of abortion.

On Friday, a video captured Greene walking down the steps toward a group apparently posing for a picture.

“This is not women’s rights. Killing a baby up until birth is not a right. That’s not healthcare. It’s evil,” Greene could be heard telling the group.

A lawmaker identified as Rep. Pete Aguilar (D-Calif.) turned around and held up a sign that read, “Build Back Better For Women.”

As she started to walk away, Greene shouted, “You should all be ashamed!”

Rep. Debbie Dingell (D-Mich.) also walked down the steps while Greene was leaving said, “You should be ashamed…”

The two exchanged words before Dingell could be heard shouting at the Georgia Congresswoman, “The most basic thing you’re taught in church… respect your neighbors!”

Watch the video below:

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene instigates a shouting match with Reps. Pete Aguilar and Debbie Dingell after Democrats pass the Women’s Health Protection Act pic.twitter.com/YPyGrjQWQV — Zak Hudak (@cbszak) September 24, 2021

The exchange comes after the House passed the Women’s Health Protection Act, designed to protect access to abortion, with all but one Democrat voting in favor of the bill.

The legislation is not expected to pass the Senate.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) said the House would take up the legislation after the Supreme Court refused to block Texas’ new law that bans abortions after six weeks.

“The Supreme Court’s cowardly, dark-of-night decision to uphold a flagrantly unconstitutional assault on women’s rights and health is staggering. That this radically partisan Court chose to do so without a full briefing, oral arguments or providing a full, signed opinion is shameful,” she said in a statement after the ruling.

She went on to say the law is “the most extreme, dangerous abortion ban in half a century, and its purpose is to destroy Roe v. Wade, and even refuses to make exceptions for cases of rape and incest.”



