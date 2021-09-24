Conservative talker Mark Levin’s record-selling new book, American Marxism , has raced past the 1 million mark and is now America’s top seller despite receiving little to no attention in the establishment press.

“We are thrilled about the astounding success of American Marxism and its enormous appeal to the general public,” said Jennifer Long, deputy publisher for Threshold Editions, a division of Simon & Schuster.

Levin told Secrets on Thursday that his book has led to a movement he hopes will turn the 2022 midterm elections into a huge victory for conservatives and a rejection of President Joe Biden’s leftist policies.

“We’re running out of time. You know, there are tens of millions of people in this country who have no voice in academia, the media, Big Tech, even in politics. And we’re not going to roll over and play dead,” he said.

“This is a movement. And it’s a movement that’s not on too many radar screens from a strategic perspective,” he added.

His book tackles the Left’s attempt to rewrite U.S. history, take over American institutions, and erase conservatism.

Here’s how Threshold described it: “In American Marxism, Levin seeks to rally the American people to defend their liberty, traditions, families, and the Constitution from a counterrevolution to the American Revolution that seeks to destroy the existing civil society. Levin explains how the core elements of Marxist ideology have been uniquely tailored to and applied to American society and are now pervasive throughout the culture, forming a variety of sub-movements surrounding such issues as ‘climate change,’ ‘genderism,’ ‘critical race theory,’ etc.”

That the book is a bestseller is no surprise. All nine of his books have been New York Times bestsellers, and American Marxism has topped the nonfiction New York Times list for 10 straight weeks.

Threshold said that it is Levin’s seventh No. 1 New York Times bestseller in a row and is in its 13th printing.

It completes the publishing trifecta: A top seller, No. 1 in sales across all platforms, and No. 1 for the year.

The news comes as Levin is battling heart disease. On his nationally syndicated radio show last night, Levin, who just turned 64, said a stent was placed in his heart.

“Unfortunately, it (the heart disease) is fairly aggressive … as the cardiologist told me … and it has dispersed, but the main blockage, was 90% blocked [and] has been addressed. There’s a few others, and we should be able to keep them under control,” Levin said, our Matthew Miller reported.

“I’m not going anywhere!” he assured his listeners.