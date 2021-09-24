https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/mayhem-on-the-view-ana-navarro-thrown-off-set-live-on-air-to-make-way-for-kamala/

Posted by Kane on September 24, 2021 1:01 pm

NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE



Kamala Harris was supposed to appear live in studio on The View, but those plans were quickly scuttled after two co-hosts tested positive for COVID and had to leave the set.

Ana Navarro and Sunny Hostin, who were both on-set when the news broke, were told to “step off for a second,” and Joy Behar then announced, “Ana and Sunny have to leave and we’ll tell you why in a couple of minutes.”

Once Navarro and Hostin — both of whom are fully vaccinated — walked off, Behar said, “Should we introduce the vice president,” to which the off-screen figure says, “Yes.”

After a break, Behar returned and announced that Navarro and Hostin had breakthrough cases of COVID-19. It was then announced that Harris, who was in the building, would appear remotely instead.

Kamala — ‘Vaccines really make all the difference’

Hospitalization rate for Covid is less than 2 percent.  Kamala Harris is a lying troll.

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...