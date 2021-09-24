http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/5fWomSTDfoM/

The memorial visitation for the young woman named Gabby Petito scheduled for Sunday will be open to the public, according to Newsweek.

The service will take place at Moloney Funeral Home in Holbrook, New York, from 12:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m.

News Nation Now correspondent Brian Entin first reported the news in a social media post Friday:

Memorial visitation for Gabby Petito will be happening on Sunday from 12-5 at Moloney’s Holbrook Funeral Home.

825 Main St, Holbrook, NY 11741.

It will be open to the public. — Brian Entin (@BrianEntin) September 24, 2021

According to Newsweek, a spokesperson with the funeral home confirmed the details of the visitation and the outlet said it also confirmed the service will be open to the public.

“The memorial visitation comes less than a week after Petito’s manner of death was ruled a homicide by the Teton County Coroner’s office,” the report said.

Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Denver announced Sunday officers found a body in the Bridger-Teton National Forest that was “consistent with the description” of Petito.

Her boyfriend, Brian Laundrie, was named a person of interest by officials regarding the case.

“Her family said they last heard from her in late August while she was on a cross-country road trip with Laundrie. Petito, 22, had been living with Laundrie and his parents in North Port, Fla., when they set out on the trip,” Breitbart News reported.

Officials explained that Petito was not with Laundrie when he returned home to Florida on September 1.

The FBI recently issued an arrest warrant for Laundrie for the alleged fraudulent use of a debit card shortly after she died.

“Brian Laundrie has been missing since last week when he reportedly went for a hike in the Mabry Carlton Jr. Memorial Reserve near his home in North Port, Florida,” according to Breitbart News.

The North Port Police Department shared a picture on Friday of authorities gathered to continue searching for Laundrie at the reserve:

Search for Brian Laundrie continues in the Carlton Reserve Friday. pic.twitter.com/eqxVH3xpRR — North Port Police (@NorthPortPolice) September 24, 2021

Meanwhile, Petito’s stepfather on Wednesday visited the spot in Wyoming where her remains were found and set up a stone cross to mark the location.

Fox News shared a photo of the memorial, showing yellow and purple flowers laid atop the cross:

Gabby Petito’s stepfather lays stone cross and flowers at the exact spot where her remains were found in Wyoming’s Bridger-Teton National Forrest https://t.co/TMZVF7e4R1 pic.twitter.com/WQEHz6Ftr4 — Fox News (@FoxNews) September 23, 2021

Lawyer Richard Stafford issued a statement Tuesday for Petito’s family after officials identified her body.

“I want to personally thank the press and news media for giving the Petito and Schmidt family time to grieve,” he commented. “We will be making a statement when Gabby is home. I will contact you to arrange a time and location.”

