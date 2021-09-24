http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/cCkmAf5RK0c/michael-k-williams-death-ruled-accidental-overdose

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — “The Wire” and “Boardwalk Empire” star Michael K. Williams died of an accidental overdose of fentanyl, cocaine and heroin, the New York City Office of Chief Medical Examiner said Friday.

Williams, who passed away inside his Williamsburg apartment on Sept. 6, died of “acute intoxication by the combined effects of fentanyl, p-fluorofentanyl, heroin and cocaine,” the Medical Examiner’s office said in a statement provided to 1010 WINS.

His death was ruled an accident, the statement said.

“Having released this determination OCME will not comment further on the investigation,” the statement added.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

