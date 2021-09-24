https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/09/24/msnbc-bestows-an-interesting-new-title-upon-jennifer-rubin/

When MSNBC wants the facts, they turn to the politics experts:

“Politics expert.”

Jennifer Rubin is many things. Annoying, for instance. Unprincipled. A hack. A spineless hypocrite. The list goes on and on.

One thing that definitely doesn’t belong on that list, though, is “politics expert.”

Someone get MSNBC a dictionary, please.

Quick exit question:

