When MSNBC wants the facts, they turn to the politics experts:
‘This is nihilism on steroids’: Politics expert slams the GOP for refusing to raise the debt ceilinghttps://t.co/gutwqLiXvV
— MSNBC (@MSNBC) September 24, 2021
“Politics expert.”
— Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) September 24, 2021
Jennifer Rubin is many things. Annoying, for instance. Unprincipled. A hack. A spineless hypocrite. The list goes on and on.
One thing that definitely doesn’t belong on that list, though, is “politics expert.”
OUT: Jennifer “pro-voting” Rubin
IN: Jennifer “Politics expert” Rubin https://t.co/RQvp3i3iVy
— Siraj Hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) September 24, 2021
— FobarJones (@JonesFobar) September 24, 2021
— FuzzyLumpkins (@FuzzyLumpkins20) September 24, 2021
Someone get MSNBC a dictionary, please.
HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA!!!!! https://t.co/x2i32CyNKQ
— vbragg (@braggve) September 24, 2021
Quick exit question:
If Tom Nichols is the experts’ expert and Rubin the politics expert does that make them the Keymaster and Gatekeeper of the expert apocalypse
— Tᴏɴʏ! Tᴏɴɪ! Tᴏɴᴇ́! 𝚂𝚝𝚊𝚛𝚔 (R.I.P.) 🕙 (@StarkTTT) September 24, 2021
