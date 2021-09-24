https://justthenews.com/government/local/multiple-fraternity-brothers-arrested-connection-vcu-students-february-death?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Multiple members of a Virginia Commonwealth University fraternity were arrested in connection with the death of a VCU student in February in what many have claimed was an alcohol-fueled hazing event at the frat.

Police arrested eight brothers from the school’s Delta Chi fraternity and indicted three others pursuant to an investigation into the death of Adam Oakes, a 19-year-old freshman who was found dead after a frat party earlier this year.

The eight arrestees, all between 19 and 22 years old, “each face a misdemeanor charge of unlawful hazing of a student,” the Richmond Times-Dispatch reported.

A medical examiner’s report earlier this year determined Oakes died from alcohol poisoning. At a frat party he was reportedly given a large bottle of Jack Daniels whisky and told to drink.

