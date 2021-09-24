https://www.theblaze.com/news/multiple-house-republicans-back-bill-to-prohibit-federal-vaccine-mandates

More than a dozen House Republicans led by Rep. Andy Biggs of Arizona have introduced legislation that takes aim at federal vaccine mandates, according to the Daily Caller.

The Freedom From Mandates Act would kill the Biden administration’s plan to force employers with 100 or more employees to require workers to either get vaccinated or furnish a negative test each week.

“The Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) is developing a rule that will require all employers with 100 or more employees to ensure their workforce is fully vaccinated or require any workers who remain unvaccinated to produce a negative test result on at least a weekly basis before coming to work. OSHA will issue an Emergency Temporary Standard (ETS) to implement this requirement,” according to the White House.

But this bill would nip that plan in the bud.

“The Secretary of Labor may not issue any rule requiring employers to mandate vaccination of employees against COVID-19 or requiring testing of employees who are unvaccinated against COVID-19,” the bill states.

The legislation would also nullify two of Biden’s executive orders, including an order mandating the coronavirus vaccination for federal employees.

It would also stipulate that the secretary of Health and Human Services may not require that health care providers, as a condition of engaging in Medicare or Medicaid, mandate employee COVID-19 vaccination or testing. The proposal would also prohibit penalizing providers for not mandating employee vaccination or testing.

“The federal government may not force the American people to get a vaccine against their will. President Biden’s continued attempts to trample on the rights and liberties of Americans must not be tolerated. His vaccine mandates are just another example of using fear and division to pit Americans against each other and maintain his control. The American people must be allowed to make their own health care decisions. It is their right,” Rep. Biggs told the outlet.

The bill is co-sponsored by 21 House Republicans but likely stands no chance of passing in the Democrat-controlled chamber.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

