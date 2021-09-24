https://headlineusa.com/murder-rates-spike-30-biggest-increase-on-record/

(Headline USA) The year 2020 saw the largest spike in murder rates in U.S. history, the New York Times reported.

The largest previous change on record was a 12.7% spike in 1968. Last year’s surge nearly tripled the old record.

Though the change occurred throughout the country, large urban centers got hit the hardest. Murder rates increased by 35% in cities with populations of over 250,000 people.

While the leftist media has largely blamed former President Donald Trump for the spike, it appears likely that increased murder rates are due to illegal Black Lives Matter (BLM) riots and unconstitutional Coronavirus lockdowns.

“The Democrats’ celebration of violent riots in cities across the United States throughout 2020, and complete abandonment of law and order and lack of support for the brave men and women in law enforcement has had horrific consequences,” said Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla. “Today’s announcement from the FBI shows just how tragic the cost to American communities can be when radical movements like defund the police take effect.”

BLM riots dominated major urban centers last summer, the hub of increased murder rates. Nevertheless. Many of the crimes went unpunished.

Portland, Oregon and Minneapolis, Minnesota, for example, saw major spikes in violent crime.

Further, the riots spurred on many state and local governments to institute woke “Defund the Police” policies, in order to prove their antiracism.

Despite their initial hopefulness, defund the police activists the failure of their policies has become clear.

In the midst of anti-law enforcement campaigns, police officers have resigned at a record pace.

In particular, officers have fled large cities, where hostility has concentrated.

Yet the mass exodus does not mean police officers are leaving the profession altogether. Rather, most “retirees” are seeking more hospitable departments outside of large cities.

The data further shows that the murder rate has continued to increase in 2021.

